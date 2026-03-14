The Kansas basketball team lost in the Big 12 conference tournament on Friday night to Houston. Kansas freshman star Darryn Peterson opened up after the game about some of his frustrations. Peterson has heard criticism from some fans for missing time this season with injuries.

“I had like a full-body (cramp), super serious,” Peterson said, per The Kansas City Star. “You could say it was traumatic. I would say it was a traumatic experience.”

Peterson said body cramps have been bothering him since the first team practices months ago. He admits he hears the criticism about why he has missed so many games during the season.

“There was some foolish stuff being said, but I could have probably did better in probably (getting) in front of it instead of people making stuff up,” Peterson said. “It’s over now, but don’t nobody say nothing about me finishing games and stuff now, which is funny to me. But I don’t really care. I am just glad I am feeling better.”

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Kansas lost to Houston in the semi-finals, 69-47, on Friday in Kansas City. Peterson finished the game with 14 points. He made all six of his free-throw attempts, but struggled from the floor. Peterson finished just 3-for-11 from the field on Friday.

Kansas basketball now waits to see where it will play in the upcoming NCAA tournament. The Jayhawks are 23-10 on the season after losing to Houston. The good news for Kansas fans is that Peterson is feeling better than he has in months.

“You could say that, yeah,” he said. “You could say that.”

Houston will play Arizona in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday night.