No. 1-ranked Duke Blue Devils advanced to the championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Men's Basketball Tournament after defeating the Clemson Tigers 73-61 in the semifinal on Friday.

ACC Player of the Year Cameron Boozer led the Duke with a double-double of 24 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists. He shot 3-of-4 from three-point range and converted 9-of-12 free throws while scoring from the post, mid-range, and beyond the arc. Boozer also controlled the glass as the Blue Devils outrebounded Clemson 41-27.

Cayden Boozer, starting in place of injured guard Caleb Foster, scored a career-high 16 points in 35 minutes. Nikolas Khamenia finished with 14 points and six rebounds, while Isaiah Evans had six points but grabbed 10 rebounds one night after scoring 32 in the quarterfinal win over the Florida State Seminoles.

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Duke (31-2) took control late in the first half. The Tigers' slim 19-18 lead vanished as the Blue Devils rattled off a 21-4 run and closed the half on a 26-6 streak, taking a 41-22 lead. During the final 12 minutes before halftime, Clemson made just one field goal and missed its last 10 attempts, finishing the half 6-for-27 from the field.

The Tigers attempted to rally in the second half and trimmed the deficit to 12 late, but Boozer halted the push with a deep three-pointer. Clemson shot 33% overall (18-for-55) and 28% from three (7-for-25), with RJ Godfrey leading the team with 18 points.

With the win, Duke moved into the ACC Tournament championship game against the Virginia Cavaliers, who defeated the Miami Hurricanes 84-62 in the other semifinal. The title game is scheduled for Saturday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, where the Blue Devils will attempt to win their second consecutive ACC Tournament title and third in the last four years.