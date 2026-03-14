He might not be the most dominant scorer in college basketball, but Yaxel Lendeborg always shows up when Michigan needs him most. Despite his second consecutive down game, Lendeborg made the play of the day to send the Wolverines to the Big Ten Tournament Final with a last-second three-pointer to beat Wisconsin.

After scoring just six points in the first round against Ohio State, Lendeborg posted 12 points in Michigan's Semifinal win over Wisconsin. Three of those points came in the final second, when the Big Ten Player of the Year hit a massive three-pointer from the top of the arc to send his team to the conference championship game.

YAXEL GIVES MICHIGAN THE LEAD IN THE FINAL SECOND! THIS IS MARCH 🤯 pic.twitter.com/M74GAG6ru4 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 14, 2026

Lendeborg was the beneficiary of a well-drawn play by Dusty May that saw him curl around an Aday Mara screen to catch a wide-open pass from Elliot Cadeau. Lendeborg was just 1-for-3 from deep before that shot rattled through the bottom of the net.

The iconic moment stunned college basketball fans who tuned in to watch Michigan beat Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament for the second consecutive year. To most, it was yet another reminder that March Madness is certainly in the air.

“What a shot by Yaxel to show up when it matters, both these teams showed up today,” one fan commented. “I've been critical of Gard before but jeez his guys don't quit! What a game! This is March!”

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“MAMA THERE GOES THAT MAN,” another fan commented.

“Just had to be the Big Ten POTY.”

“That game was unreal! Are you not entertained?”

The Badgers gave Michigan a late scare, courtesy of sophomore forward Austin Rapp nailing five consecutive three-pointers to erase a double-digit lead. Wisconsin guard Nick Boyd tied the game at 65 with his second triple of the game just seconds before Lendeborg closed the show.