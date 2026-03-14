The No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners suffered an 82-79 loss to the No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks in the SEC Tournament on Friday. While the program remains in the bubble for the NCAA Tournament, it appears the Sooners have made a final decision about Porter Moser's future with the team.

Reports indicate that Oklahoma plans to bring the 57-year-old head coach back for next season, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. It's said that Moser met with Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny on Saturday morning, where the two discussed their plans for next season.

“NEWS: Oklahoma Athletic Director Roger Denny tells ESPN that Porter Moser will return to the Sooners next year. They met this morning and spoke about building the program for 2026-27, including increased resources throughout the program and specifically NIL for players.”

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From the sounds of it, the Sooners basketball program likes how Moser orchestrated his fifth season as head coach. From the sounds of it, Oklahoma is going to give him more resources with the hopes of acquiring more talent moving forward. More teams around the nation are likely to follow a similar strategy in terms of increasing NIL for players.

The Sooners ended the 2025-26 season with a 19-15 record. Despite the loss to Arkansas on Friday, the program still has a chance to make the NCAA Tournament. However, Oklahoma is seemingly on the cusp, and nothing is guaranteed. They will have to wait and see their fate on Selection Sunday on March 15.

In the meantime, the SEC Tournament and the other conference tournaments will wrap up soon. The official NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday, March 17, with the First Four, then tournament play begins on March 19.