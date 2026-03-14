The UConn men's basketball team got a big win in the Big East tournament on Friday, against Georgetown. Huskies head coach Dan Hurley loved what he saw from his freshman, Braylon Mullins. Mullins had a history-making performance for a UConn freshman, with 21 points in the game.

“He's a two-way player, he's on the backboard…I think he's got bigger nights than that even ahead of him,” Hurley said in an interview with college basketball reporter John Fanta.

NEW: A walk and talk through Madison Square Garden with Dan Hurley after UConn rolled past Georgetown and into the Big East Championship Game. On the defense, Braylon Mullins…and the rematch with Rick Pitino and St. John’s capped with an epic ending: pic.twitter.com/aoppacRwLX — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 14, 2026

During the interview, Fanta said to Hurley that no UConn freshman had a better stat line than Mullins in the Big East tournament. He finished his night Friday with 21 points and five rebounds.

“That guy is an awesome player….he doesn't have the benefit of being on a lesser team where he is just able to attack numbers every game. He's fits into a really balanced team,” Hurley said about Mullins.

Mulllins got going early to give a lift to his UConn club on Friday.

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“That first shot is what it is,” Mullins said postgame, per On3. “I came down, made my next two, and that got me into a flow in the first half. I was making difficult shots and we took that into the second half collectively, defensively.”

UConn defeated Georgetown on Friday, 67-51. The Huskies will meet St. John's on Saturday night in the Big East Championship at Madison Square Garden.

“To have two programs that can make a run this month in that tournament (NCAAs), fight it out for the confetti and the net cutting tomorrow (Saturday,) it's going to be probably as good a finals as there have been in a while here,” Hurley said about the title game.

UConn and St. John's play Saturday at 6:30 ET.