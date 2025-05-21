Kansas basketball is hiring one of its former stars and a recent NBA head coach to its staff for the 2025-26 season. Jacque Vaughn, who starred for the Jayhawks from 1993 to 1997 and had stints as head coach of the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets, has agreed to join Bill Self's staff as an assistant, the team announced on Wednesday.

Vaughn will replace top assistant Norm Roberts, who announced his retirement earlier this month.

“We're very excited to welcome Jacque and (his wife) Laura into the fold,” Self said. “I've known Jacque from a distance for several years now and have always admired how he has conducted himself professionally and how he has treated people. I think he will be an excellent addition to our program, while also serving as a great mentor, coach and representative of Kansas basketball. We lost an awesome coach in Norm (Roberts) when he retired but feel very fortunate to have replaced him with a tremendous Jayhawk that has a unique and impressive resume.”

During his four seasons with the team, Vaughn emerged as one of the top point guards in Kansas' storied history.

The Los Angeles native was a two-time All-American and ranks third in program history with 804 assists. He was named Big Eight Player of the Year in 1996 and had his number retired by Kansas in 2002.

“I'm truly honored and overwhelmed with excitement to return to my alma mater and join Coach Self's staff as an assistant coach,” Jacque Vaughn said. “The game of basketball has provided me the incredible privilege to mentor, coach, and compete alongside some of the best in the game. I couldn't pass up the opportunity to bring those experiences back to the school that means so much to me. It's a blessing to once again be part of the Jayhawk tradition.”

After his college playing career, the Utah Jazz selected Vaughn with the 27th pick in the 1997 NBA Draft. He played 12 NBA seasons, enjoying stints with the Jazz, Atlanta Hawks, New Jersey Nets and San Antonio Spurs, where he won a championship in 2007.

Jacque Vaughn served as an assistant coach for the Spurs from 2010-2012 before spending three seasons as head coach of the Magic. He became Kenny Atkinson's top assistant with the Nets in 2016 before being named interim head coach in 2020. After returning to an assistant role under Steve Nash, Vaughn was again named interim head coach at the start of the 2022 season before being hired to a long-term contract.

The Nets saw success early in the 2022-23 season, posting an 18-2 stretch before a sprained MCL sidelined Kevin Durant. Kyrie Irving requested a trade at the deadline and was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks. Durant followed suit and was traded to the Phoenix Suns.

Led by a new-look core of Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton, Brooklyn qualified for the postseason but was swept in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets got off to a sluggish 21-33 start the following season, leading to Vaughn's firing at the All-Star break.