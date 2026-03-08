The Los Angeles Chargers are securing their defensive line on Saturday with their latest decision on edge rusher Khalil Mack. With free agency set to begin soon, Mack is returning to L.A. for the 2026-27 campaign.

Reports indicate that the 35-year-old defender is signing a one-year, $18 million contract with the Chargers, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. It is a fully guaranteed deal for Mack.

“Edge rusher Khalil Mack is receiving $18 million fully guaranteed to return to the Chargers on a one-year deal, per source.”

Mack was on the verge of becoming a free agent, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Instead, the Chargers are able to retain a consistent option on the exterior defensive line. Next season will be Mack's 13th in the league.

Article Continues Below

“ESPN sources: Nine-time Pro-Bowl edge Khalil Mack reached agreement today with the Chargers on a one-year deal, and he now will be returning to Los Angeles for his 13th NFL season. Mack would have been a free agent this week, but no longer.”

Khalil Mack initially pondered retirement early in the offseason, but ultimately decided to return in early March. It was believed he may have hit the free agent market, but the Chargers moved quickly to keep him on the roster for at least one more year.

The three-time First-Team All-Pro missed five games of the 2025-26 season due to a dislocated left elbow injury he sustained in the Chargers' 20-9 Week 2 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. When healthy, Mack was as solid as ever, as he ended the campaign with 32 combined tackles (19 solo), 5.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.