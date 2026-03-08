The World Baseball Classic provides professional baseball players the opportunity to represent their country, but it could also give them an extended look at the competition they will face during the MLB season. While playing for Team USA, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber is getting the chance to spend some time with New York Mets starting pitcher Nolan McLean, someone he will likely see plenty of in 2026.

Schwarber is paying close attention to the incredibly talented 24-year-old, and he is quite impressed. The National League MVP runner-up commended McLean on his electric stuff, fearless mentality and cerebral approach to the game.

“Obviously, I think the stuff is fantastic,” Schwarber said of his WBC teammate while speaking to SNY's Michelle Margaux. “I think just the way he goes out there and attacks hitters, he has game plans, it feels like, for each and every single guy.

“It's not easy whenever you go in and face a lineup like the Phillies' in your first couple of starts, and he just goes out there and he does what he does. It was really good and I look forward to having a lot more matchups with him.”

Schwarber was hitless against the right-handed phenom across two games last season, but now that the 33-year-old lefty has become a bit more familiar with him, perhaps he will win a couple of their battles this upcoming season. McLean could make adjustments himself, though.

While the Atlanta Braves certainly deserve respect, the Phillies and Mets could find themselves locked in a race for NL East supremacy. Therefore, a Kyle Schwarber and Nolan McLean face-off could carry even more weight than normal. They cannot jump ahead of themselves, however.

Despite the huge gap in experience between them, these two players are both important components of Team USA. Kyle Schwarber is tasked with being one of the group's top power hitters, and Nolan McLean could be in line to pitch in the World Baseball Classic Final if the Americans make it that far. They will have ample time to compete against each other. This month, manager Mark DeRosa expects them to thrive in the same uniform.

Schwarber could be a valuable veteran presence for McLean, but do not be surprised if he gathers some intel during this bonding experience.