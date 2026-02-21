Questions about Darryn Peterson's desire to play basketball have dominated the news cycle for the Kansas Jayhawks. His lack of availability has become a concern, especially considering he is viewed as one of the top prospects for the 2026 NBA Draft. On Friday, Jayhawks head coach Bill Self sent Peterson a strong message to quiet the outside noise.

While talking with media members, Self admitted that the true freshman guard has not been able to finish many games this season, per The Field of 68. The advice he gave Peterson was simple: finish games. Self also alluded to the idea that the reason why Peterson hasn't been able to finish games is due to possible injuries.

“He hasn't finished games,” said Self about Peterson. “The reason why he hasn't finished games is 100% false… That's the narrative that's being put out there. The bottom line is, there is a way to change the narrative: Play. Finish. Now, if his body allows him to, fantastic. If it doesn't allow him to, then they'll say something again the next time… That's the way to get people to quit talking.”

Darryn Peterson has played in 15 out of a possible 26 games so far this season. Not only has he missed 11 games, but there have been several instances where Peterson seems to pull himself out of games. The most recent was during Kansas' 81-69 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys, where Peterson informed Bill Self to sub him out immediately after shooting a three-pointer.

Peterson played 19 minutes in that contest, leading his team with 23 points, while also recording two rebounds, one steal, and a block. He also shot 58.3% from the floor and 60.0% from beyond the three-point line.