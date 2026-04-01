The Kansas Jayhawks basketball program is getting great news ahead of the Final Four. Head coach Bill Self will return to the team for the 2026-27 season, despite rumors of a potential departure.

“With renewed clarity & the ongoing support from our administration, I remain focused & committed to Kansas basketball competing for a national championship,” Self said via Brett McMurphy.

Self recently shut down his retirement rumors last week after Kansas lost in the NCAA Tournament to St. John's.

“I’ll get back and get with family and visit and see what’s going on,” Self said. “I love what I do. I need to be able to do it where I’m feeling good and healthy to do it fairly well, so I’ll get back home and it’ll all be discussed.”

This discussion lasted about a week, as Self realized that staying in Lawrence was the best decision for him and his family. Kansas is still considered a Blue Blood in this sport and is still not far removed from an NCAA Tournament championship back in 2022.

The 2025-26 Jayhawks had a rollercoaster of a season. It started with them losing to both North Carolina and Duke before racking up a ton of wins, even going 3-0 in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas. Kansas then lost to UConn, who is now in the Final Four. Kansas proceeded to go 12-6 in Big 12 play and then lost to Houston in the conference tournament. After beating Cal Baptist in the Round of 64 by eight, Kansas would lose to St. John's in a crazy game in San Diego. St. John's won 67-65 as Kansas did all they could to extend their season.

There is no doubt that Kansas will be back.