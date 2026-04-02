The big story in the NBA this year has been LeBron James and what might happen after the season with the Lakers. There was a lot of speculation that it made the most sense for both sides that Lebron James would move on and that the Lakers would focus on going younger in comparison. However, given how the Lakers are playing recently, things might have changed.

ESPN Lakers and NBA reporter Dave McMenamin recently said the most likely option now is for LeBron James to return to the Los Angeles Lakers. He said the only difference would be the money, since he would not get as much because the Lakers would shift their focus to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Bronny is also getting more meaningful minutes and could be a factor.

McMenamin's full quote was, “Bronny has gotten some meaningful minutes over the last two weeks, which is a new development as well. And they’re winning. So I think the only part of the equation that would be less desirable than other situations would be the money.

“The Lakers are, I think, the number one by a wide degree at this point.”

Since LeBron James has returned to the Lakers lineup after missing three games due to left foot, left elbow, and right hip ailments, the Lakers are a much different team.

As ESPN reported last month, if James decides Los Angeles is where he wants to play his 24th NBA season, the Lakers would welcome him back. President of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka's declaration before the season that he would love it if James retired a Laker was meant to reflect a 2026 or 2027 retirement.

The family side is also massive to this because Bronny is playing more meaningful minutes with the Lakers, and not to mention, he would be extremely close to Arizona if he wanted to try and see a few games with his younger son, Bryce James, since he is playing with the Arizona Wildcats. Still, money is a factor, and how big a factor that is remains to be seen.