It took some time, but New York Mets star outfielder Juan Soto finally got one out of the park — barely.

The former Home Run Derby champion got his first home run in the 2026 MLB season on Wednesday, during the series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

In the sixth inning of the contest, Soto took a 2-0 pitch from Cardinals starter Matthew Liberatore and sent the pitcher's 93 mph four-seam fastball out of the field for a home run. It was not exactly an impressive homer to look at, as it only went 344 feet deep.

Juan Soto hit this one JUST far enough for his first home run of the season pic.twitter.com/fumAI2IS6l — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 1, 2026

Nevertheless, a home run is a home run, and that solo shot got the Mets ahead, 1-0.

For those keeping track, that home run came in Soto's sixth game of the season. For what it's worth, he got his first home run in 2025 in his fifth game of that campaign.

Unfortunately for Soto and the Mets, his home run was all the offense they could muster, as the Cardinals completed a 2-1 come-from-behind victory. Soto finished the game 1-for-5 with a strikeout.

It is also worth noting that the 27-year-old Dominican has hit safely in each of the Mets' six games, so far in the 2026 campaign, and that he's gotten on base safely in every game (41 total) he's played in his career versus the Cardinals.

As for the Mets, they dropped to 3-3 after losing the final two games of the Cardinals series and will next visit the San Francisco Giants for a four-game series that begins on Thursday at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Hopefully for New York, Mets shortstop Bo Bichette will keep it going as well.