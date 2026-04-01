The Carolina Panthers have a future to address with Bryce Young amid extension chatter. The NFC South champs look interested in handing the quarterback another weapon. National champion Omar Cooper Jr. of Indiana has now landed on Carolina's NFL Draft board.

Top 30 visits are happening across the league for April. ESPN NFL insider Jordan Reid revealed the national champ is Charlotte bound.

And this visit could signal Carolina's next day one selection.

“They’ve done a lot of work on receivers and Cooper Jr. could be an option at No. 19 overall,” Reid posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan will hit franchise history if Cooper becomes the selection on April 23. It'll mark the third straight draft the Panthers would have drafted a wideout first.

Carolina struck top 10 gold via last year's selection Tetairoa McMillan. “T-Mac” snatched 70 receptions for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025. Those numbers handed the former Arizona Wildcat the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Canales, Morgan and the franchise clearly don't sound satisfied with the WR room, though. The jury's out on the rest of the wideouts.

Xavier Legette heads to the hot seat this fall. The 2024 first rounder stumbled to just 35 catches for 363 yards and three touchdowns last season. He grabbed 49 passes for 497 yards and four scores the season before.

Jalen Coker has produced minimal reception numbers through his first two NFL seasons. Carolina ranked 26th in passing yards despite witnessing growth from Young.

Cooper presents intriguing Sunday potential after starring with Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza. He's a run-after-catch threat compared to Washington Commanders wideout Deebo Samuel. Wide receiver rises as a draft weekend need later this month for Carolina.