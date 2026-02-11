Many talent evaluators believe that there are scarcely any better guard prospects to have come along in the NBA than Darryn Peterson, who is turning heads with his incredible athleticism, playmaking, and shot-making in Kansas. However, Peterson is inviting some question marks regarding his health, as he has now missed 11 games this year, with the latest absence coming on Monday in an 82-78 win for Kansas basketball over Arizona.

The silver lining is that Peterson isn't dealing with any sort of chronic issue. He missed nine games earlier in the season with a hamstring problem, one with an ankle issue, and his latest absence came as a result of flu-like symptoms.

Nonetheless, NBA teams have to be wary of committing to the Kansas basketball star, with college basketball analyst Bruce Pearl expressing his concerns regarding Peterson's health.

“If I was coaching in the NBA, I'm sorry, I would have some concerns. Missing 11 out of 24 games for just a long list of different things. I would be a little concerned about how tough he is,” Pearl said.

Is Darryn Peterson's availability a long-term issue for Kansas? 😮 "If I was coaching in the NBA, I'm sorry, I would have some concerns." @coachbrucepearl pic.twitter.com/FON87z62Qa — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) February 11, 2026

NBA teams will surely look into Peterson's health as well as makeup concerns, but he possesses so much talent that he seems to be the kind of player whose journey into becoming one of the best players in the association will depend on which team drafts him.

Kansas basketball star Darryn Peterson faces huge question marks

Some fans are already doubting whether Peterson has that “dawg” in him, which is a prerequisite to be someone who becomes the best player on a title-winning NBA team.

“Some are challenging his mental toughness and desire to play for the name on the front of the jersey. He is uber talented but if that talent doesn’t include both physical and mental strength then he is risky draft pick. Once the season is over more stories will come out,” X user @akgjenkintown wrote.

“Can you imagine an 18 year old missing a game vs. a #1 unbeaten team?” @RonDonRog24 questioned.

“I couldn’t agree more. You have to question the love for the game and his overall mentality!” @bteichr33 furthered.