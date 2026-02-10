Kansas basketball news took an unexpected turn moments before tipoff Monday night. Just one hour before the Jayhawks’ marquee matchup vs. No. 1 Arizona, Darryn Peterson was ruled out after telling the coaching staff he could not play.

The late scratch stunned Allen Fieldhouse. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft entered the night as Kansas’ leading scorer and a central figure in the rotation all season. He attempted to warm up but could not continue, forcing Kansas to adjust its plan at the last possible moment.

The pivotal pregame moment surfaced quickly. Before tipoff, FOX4 News Kansas City's Harold R. Kuntz posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) showing the exchange between the star freshman and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend during warmups.

“One hour before tip it seems Darryn Peterson tells Asst. Coach Kurtis Townsend he can't go tonight. #kubball”

One hour before tip it seems Darryn Peterson tells Asst. Coach Kurtis Townsend he can't go tonight. #kubball pic.twitter.com/eSzw0uvfC9 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 10, 2026

Arizona arrived in Lawrence unbeaten at 23-0, carrying the best start in program history. Kansas, ranked ninth, already faced pressure to defend its home floor against the Wildcats’ depth and tempo. Losing its top scorer so late appeared to swing the night toward the visitors.

Instead, Kansas responded with composure. The Jayhawks absorbed an early deficit and leaned on unexpected production to stay within reach. Flory Bidunga delivered 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Melvin Council Jr. matched him with 23 points and knocked down key free throws late.

Bryson Tiller added 18 points to steady the lineup, and Kansas kept answering Arizona’s runs. The Jayhawks took their first lead at the 9:32 mark of the second half, then executed down the stretch to secure an 82-78 victory. The result ended Arizona’s perfect season and stood as one of the year’s most notable upsets.

The freshman was ruled out with flu-like symptoms and is listed day-to-day, with the illness not expected to be long-term. Even so, the late scratch set the stage for a defining night, as Kansas showcased its depth and resolve in one of the program’s most impressive wins of the season.