CBS Sports college basketball analyst Wally Szczerbiak is a big fan of the 2026 freshman class, specifically Duke star Cameron Boozer and Kansas standout Darryn Peterson. The longtime analyst believes Boozer and Peterson are two of five freshmen he deems the best players in college basketball, along with AJ Dybantsa, Darius Acuff and Kingston Flemings.

Szczerbiak gushed over the five freshmen, who are all in action on Saturday, on CBS Sports' ‘Inside College Basketball.' It might be difficult to find someone who disagrees with his top-five list.

“I think the five best players in college basketball are freshmen,” Szczerbiak said. “You look at Boozer, Dybantsa, Peterson, Flemings and Acuff. Shot-makers all over the place. Three freshmen at 40-plus points last Saturday. Can't wait to see what's in store for these guys the rest of the year.”

"I think the 5 best players in college basketball are freshmen: Boozer, Dybantsa, Peterson, Flemings and Acuff."@wallyball is impressed with the young talent in college basketball this season. pic.twitter.com/VT64vHvCK1 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) January 31, 2026

Szczerbiak did not clarify the specific order of his top-five list, but the consensus is that Peterson, Boozer and Dybantsa are the three best players of the 2025-2026 college basketball season. The three freshmen are also projected to be the top three picks of the 2026 NBA Draft, with Peterson trending as the likely No. 1 overall pick.

Peterson is leading Kansas with 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists through his first 10 games of the season. The former five-star recruit has missed half of the Jayhawks' first 20 games with a myriad of injuries, most recently dealing with an ankle sprain that sidelined him for a rivalry game against Kansas State.

Despite the injury concerns, NBA scouts are still liking Peterson as the best overall prospect of the upcoming class.

Article Continues Below

Kansas' Darryn Peterson in lockstep with Boozer, Dybantsa

Peterson might have the most dynamic highlight reel, but he is not too far ahead of Boozer and Dybantsa. With a strong end to the 2025-2026 college basketball season, either player could vault himself ahead of the Kansas star as the best player in the country and the potential No. 1 overall pick.

If nothing else, Boozer has been playing like the best power forward in the country, averaging 23.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game through 20 outings. Boozer's physicality on both ends of the court is a big reason why many view the Blue Devils as National Championship frontrunners.

Dybantsa, however, has the best numbers of any freshman in college basketball. The athletic 6-foot-9 forward averages 23.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 20 games. He entered the Cougars' Saturday afternoon matchup with Kansas as the second-leading scorer in the nation.