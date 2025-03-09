Bill Self continues to protect his record in Senior Day games alive in the Kansas Jayhawks' matchup against the No. 24 Arizona Wildcats on Saturday.

The Jayhawks were victorious, taking down the Wildcats 83-76 to end the regular season at home. They shot 49% from the field, including 38% from beyond the arc. Kansas won 31-28 in rebounds, 22-10 in assists, and 4-3 in steals.

Three players scored in double-digits for the Jayhawks. Hunter Dickinson torched the Wildcats' defense, finishing with 33 points and 10 rebounds. Zeke Mayo came next with 20 points and six assists while KJ Adams provided 12 points and eight rebounds.

With the win, this marked Kansas' 42nd straight win in senior day games, their 22nd with Self at the helm. Kansas honored Dickinson, Mayo and Adams among the festivities.

What's next for Bill Self, Kansas

Despite some ups and downs, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks ended the regular season on a positive note.

Kansas finishes with a 20-11 overall record, going 11-9 in Big 12 Play. They average 75.5 points on 47.4% shooting from the field, including 34.3% from downtown. As a result, they beat opponents by a margin of 7.6 points per game.

Hunter Dickinson leads the way with numbers of 17.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game. Zeke Mayo follows suit with 14 points and 4.7 rebounds, Dajuan Harris Jr. puts up 9.1 points and three rebounds, while KJ Adams provides 9.1 points and 4.9 rebounds.

Kansas currently finds themselves sitting at sixth place in the Big 12 standings. Depending on Sunday's results, they could finish as high as sixth or as low as eighth. The conference tournament will begin on March 11 and end on March 15, with the Jayhawks playing on either March 11 or March 12.