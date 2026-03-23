The Sacramento Kings engaged in a bit of a tank-off against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, and it was them that came out on top, 126-122, thanks to an explosive 32-point scoring night from Malik Monk, who had to play a huge role for the team in the aftermath of Nique Clifford's early departure.

While Monk's huge game will draw most of the headlines for the Kings on the night, the consistently solid play of their starting center, Maxime Raynaud, should not go unnoticed among fans. Raynaud, who is in the middle of an incredible rookie campaign, had himself another stellar outing, recording 22 points and hauling in 10 rebounds while missing just three of his 13 shot attempts.

Raynaud has gone under the radar for much of the season, and him missing out on the rookie festivities during the All-Star weekend remains confounding to Kings veteran DeMar DeRozan. In fact, as per Frankie Cartoscelli of Sactown Sports, DeRozan is “angry” that he did not receive an invite to the Rising Stars Game.

Now, DeRozan is urging Raynaud to keep up the hard work, so he could make it to an All-Rookie team.

“Don't tell him, but from my standpoint, I want him to make the All-Rookie team,” DeRozan said, per Brendan Nunes of Sactown Sports.

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Maxime Raynaud is making the most of opportunity with shorthanded Kings

Raynaud is showing himself to be a keeper for this poor Kings team as he has made the most of the opportunity he's gotten amid Domantas Sabonis' injury-ravaged season. On the season, the rookie out of France is averaging 13.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game as a starter, which is quite a steal to get from the 42nd overall selection of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Should the Kings decide to pivot into a full-blown rebuild and trade away their veterans, particularly Sabonis, Raynaud should get even more consistent opportunities to rack up double-doubles like he's been doing.