Iowa basketball rose as the latest to send brackets to the shredder on Sunday. The Hawkeyes even endured a tense moment with Florida and head coach Todd Golden during the game. But a perfect Alvaro Folguerias reaction summed up how 2026 March Madness has gone, following his game winner.

Folguerias was all alone in the corner to snatch the soul out of the Gators.

🚨UPSET ALERT: NO. 9 IOWA TAKES THE LEAD OVER NO. 1 FLORIDA WITH 4.5 SECONDS LEFT 😱 Alvaro Folguieras hits the game-leading 3-pointer to potentially sink the defending champions 🔥 MARCH. MADNESS. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/wLDxBklxzq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 23, 2026

The big man bluntly said “March is for dreamers” during his postgame presser with TNT Sports. While also adding how he believes Iowa is still hungry after stunning the defending national champs 73-72.

"We are hungry still." Alvaro Folgueiras says @IowaHoops isn't finished after downing No. 1 Florida 😤 pic.twitter.com/HEl3Ok96Qc — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) March 23, 2026

The Spain native dropped 14 points in 18 minutes to topple the defending national champs.

Iowa assures there'll be a new champion after eliminating Florida

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Florida entered the NCAA Tournament with a designated hard road to the Final Four. The Gators landed on early upset alert watch ahead of the tourney.

Still, the Gators presented plenty of reasons to fuel a second straight national title in Gainesville. The champs lured back plenty of experience from that 2025 run.

Iowa, meanwhile, endured two heart-wrenching losses before the madness: Falling to Ohio State and also the previous top-ranked team in the land Michigan.

But Sunday marks the first time Florida won't be able to repeat after previously winning a natty. The Gators claimed the 2006 and 2007 titles in back-to-back fashion under former head coach Billy Donovan. Golden won't earn his chance to hoist another crown this season.

Folguerias banked the final basket. But Tavion Banks led the way with 20 points. Bennett Stirtz chipped in 13 while Cooper Koch added 12. Iowa heads to its first Sweet 16 since the 2014-15 tournament.