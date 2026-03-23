LSU went firing on all cylinders on Sunday as it annihilated Texas Tech, 101-47, in the second round of the NCAA Women's Tournament in front of the home crowd at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

It was a special win for Flau'jae Johnson, who played her final game on their home floor. She finished with 24 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Johnson was overcome with tears when LSU coach Kim Mulkey subbed her out in the fourth quarter, with the fans showering her with applause and adulation. Johnson and Mulkey shared a long embrace.

They had another moment in the postgame conference. But this time, there were no tears, only laughs, as the senior guard had a hilarious quip about the veteran coach, as shown in the video posted by The Sporting News.

“It's an honor. She's been coaching for like a hundred years,” said Johnson with a laugh. “Not that long, not that long.”

“You just lost your starting job,” responded Mulkey.

Flau'jae Johnson: "She's been coaching like 100 years." Kim Mulkey: "You just lost your starting job." 😂 @LSUwbkb pic.twitter.com/XBxKh7MxSp — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 22, 2026

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The 63-year-old Mulkey started her coaching career as an assistant at her alma mater, Louisiana Tech, in 1985. She was hired by LSU in 2021 after over two decades at Baylor.

After their funny banter, the 22-year-old Johnson turned serious in expressing his gratitude to Mulkey.

“I learned so much from Coach Mulkey. She really molded me into the player I am today, honestly. Me from my freshman year to now, my mental (toughness), that's all a testament to Coach Mulkey,” said Johnson.

The No. 2 Tigers led by as much as 56 points and shot 56% from the field. They advanced to the Sweet 16 for the fifth straight time. They will face No. 3 Duke.

LSU scored at least 100 points for the 16th time this season, setting a new record in women's Division I.