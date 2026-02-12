Kansas basketball remains in the national spotlight after ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg delivered a pointed critique of freshman guard Darryn Peterson. The Jayhawks secured a marquee upset over No. 1 Arizona on Monday night, but Peterson’s absence due to illness quickly became part of the postgame conversation.

Peterson, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, was scratched from the lineup with flu-like symptoms. The freshman has already missed 11 games this season due to cramps, a hamstring injury, and illness. That pattern prompted visible frustration from Greenberg.

Greenberg addressed the situation during an appearance on Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich. The segment gained traction online, fueling debate about Peterson’s durability and Kansas’ outlook as postseason play approaches.

The show later went on and shared the clip to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account on Wednesday morning, spotlighting Greenberg’s remarks about the Jayhawks guard missing the Arizona game.

“He lost me…. ‘Oh, I have a cold.' Seriously? A cold? I go to work everyday when I have a cold… it puts Bill [Self] in a tough situation… be a guy your teammates can count on.”

Greenberg specifically referenced head coach Bill Self, who must balance long-term player health with immediate team expectations. The analyst framed the absence as a question of reliability rather than medical severity, intensifying the broader discussion.

For Kansas, the timing is significant. The Jayhawks are positioning themselves for NCAA Tournament seeding, and Peterson’s availability directly affects their ceiling. With him, Kansas looks capable of making a deep tournament run. Without him, depth and consistency become concerns.

The scrutiny arrives at a pivotal stretch of the season, when roster stability often determines postseason positioning and momentum.

The conversation now centers on accountability versus preservation. Elite college prospects must protect their professional futures, but Kansas operates under championship expectations. Whether Peterson returns immediately or remains day-to-day, the debate surrounding toughness, dependability, and postseason readiness will likely follow the Jayhawks into March.