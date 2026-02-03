The 2026 NBA Draft is still four months away, but there already appears to be a consensus No. 1 prospect. Kansas basketball star Darryn Peterson will be the first name called in June, if injuries do not prevent him from getting there.

Peterson entered the 2025-2026 college basketball season as one of the three best freshmen of his class, joined in lockstep by Duke's Cameron Boozer and BYU's AJ Dybantsa. All three have immediately lived up to the hype to become the projected top three picks of the upcoming NBA Draft, but it is clear to see which of the prestigious group is a notch above the rest.

Scouts are already gushing over Peterson's talent, while Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings fans have daydreams about the 6-foot-6 super-athlete joining their club next season. Peterson has already received comparisons to Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Brandon Roy after just a dozen college basketball games at Kansas.

Yet, for as talented as Peterson is, there is an obvious caveat to his game. He always leaves fans wanting more because he is seemingly never on the court, as a myriad of injuries continuously give him cramps and force him to the bench far too often.

Peterson will still likely be the No. 1 pick of the 2026 NBA Draft, but his stock takes a hit each time he is unable to finish a game. While his ceiling is still too high to ignore, the risk of Peterson becoming the next “what if” player is painfully obvious.

Darryn Peterson continues to rise in 2026 NBA Draft

Many viewed Peterson as the No. 1 prospect of the class, and he has only strengthened that case with each minute on the floor. Nobody in the country scores as effortlessly as Peterson, who is averaging 21.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in just 27.3 minutes per game through Kansas' first 22 outings. His efficiency is second to none, hitting 49.4 percent from the floor and 43.2 percent from downtown.

Effortless does not even begin to describe Peterson's offensive talent. His ability to make something out of nothing is unrivaled, and he is equally comfortable sinking tough, contested shots when the moment demands it. It is easy to forget his age at times, as it often looks unfair for Kansas to have Peterson on the court.

For all his offensive prowess, Peterson is not just an elite scorer. He has consistently proven himself to be a dynamic two-way player, averaging 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Everything is there for Peterson, whose game tape shows elite athleticism, length, IQ, and body control that typically translate to the next level. Scouts were excited about Cooper Flagg last season, but Peterson is shaping up to be the same type of prospect Victor Wembanyama was in 2023.

Perhaps some want to see him become a better facilitator, or they have an issue with his athleticism overshadowing a lack of defensive fundamentals. But finding an issue with Peterson's game almost feels nitpicky at this point. That is, whenever he is actually able to remain on the court.

Article Continues Below

Darryn Peterson's injury issues are a massive red flag

The primary issue with Peterson is what does not show up on film. The Canton, Ohio, native has only appeared in 12 of Kansas' first 22 games, raising concerns about his slender frame and durability.

Whenever it looks like Peterson is about to have his moment, the cramping dilemma rears its ugly head to put a dark stain on a career night. Peterson was well on his way to having a monstrous night against No. 13 BYU on Jan. 31, scoring 18 points in as many first-half minutes, only to sit out nearly the entire second half.

He returned the following night against Texas Tech and struggled with his shot for most of the game before taking over in the final two minutes to lead Kansas to another massive victory. Peterson's clutch performance showed a glimpse of what he is capable of in late-game situations, which only makes it more painful to know how often he ends games wrapped in ice packs instead of on the court.

Despite his NBA-level talent, Peterson nearly seems like a player who could have benefited from a redshirt season. He has some visible muscle mass, but the physicality of the college game has clearly been too much for his body to handle.

Off-court factors are likely also contributing to Peterson's recurring cramping issues, whether it be his nutrition, recovery, sleep habits or the mental toll of an expanded college basketball schedule. Only Peterson and the Kansas basketball athletic staff know the root of his issues.

Whatever they might be, Peterson's problems are a bright red flag visible from miles away, concerning for any team in the running for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. If he is not even able to handle a 30-game college basketball schedule, how would Peterson be able to take on an 82-game NBA slate?

Barring a seismic sequence of events down the stretch, the 2026 NBA Draft lottery winner will still take Peterson No. 1 overall in June. Hopefully, he uses the final two months of the college basketball season to address the nagging issue before he becomes the next player to have injuries rob him of an illustrious career.