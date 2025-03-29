Following its loss to Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Kansas basketball freshman big man Flory Bidunga has decided to enter the transfer portal.

ESPN's Pete Thamel was among the first to report the news.

“Kansas big man Flory Bidunga has informed the staff that he intends to enter the transfer portal, per sources. Returning to Kansas remains a strong option. Bidunga is a former Top 20 recruit who played well as a freshman at Kansas, averaging 5.9 points and 5.4 rebounds,” Thamel posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday afternoon.

Bidunga appeared in 34 games for the Jayhawks this season and started six of them. He averaged 5.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 69.8% from the floor.

Bidunga was a highly-touted prospect coming out of high school. According to 247Sports, Bidunga was a five-star prospect, the No. 17 player nationally and the No. 4 center in the class of 2024. He chose Kansas over Duke and Auburn.

AJ Storr reflects on season with Kansas basketball

Kansas basketball guard AJ Storr had an up-and-down campaign throughout the 2024-25 season.

“For me, and the whole team, a roller coaster,” Storr said via the Topeka Capital-Journal. “Just really, obviously, losing is — nobody likes losing. So, at that point, that’s what I would consider a roller coaster season. A lot of ups and downs. We stringed a couple of wins together, and then we’d lose some. String some together. Lose some. Up-and-down season.”

Storr has not figured out what the next step in his basketball career is, but a return to Kansas has not been ruled out at this point. Storr could suit up for the Jayhawks again next season or find a new program to call home.

“I’m going to rest for a little, talk to my family,” Storr said, “and just figure it out from there.”