The Kansas State basketball team has had a deeply frustrating season. The team has just one conference win in the Big 12, and things reached perhaps their lowest point after a recent loss against Cincinnati. Kansas State coach Jerome Tang ripped his players' effort after the Wildcats lost that game by nearly 30 points.

On Saturday Kansas State dropped another contest, to Houston. The Wildcats showed signs of life though, scoring 45 points in the second half of a 78-64 loss. Tang was pleased overall with what he saw in the game.

“I feel like our guys are really turning the corner on understanding what it means to wear Kansas State on your chest. We really grew these last few days and we're going to continue to grow,” Tang said after the Houston game, per the Topeka Capital-Journal.

Kansas State is now 10-15 on the season. Houston improved to 23-2 after their win. The Cougars are now in sole possession of first place in the Big 12 standings.

Jerome Tang is struggling to win this season at Kansas State

It appears that Tang's players listened after his rant, following the Cincinnati game. Tang said that his guys didn't deserve to wear the Kansas State uniform, after getting blown out in that contest.

“I'm not going to keep commenting (on their effort). We got this portion of our season left before we go to the Big 12 Tournament, and this is a chapter in our life. And as a team, we've decided that we can be the victims or the victor, and we're choosing to be the victors,” Tang said after the Houston game, per the school. “And that's the approach they have. They have a really positive mindset.”

While Kansas State wasn't able to win the game Saturday against Houston, the Wildcats offense showed signs of life. Kansas State scored at will in the second half, although the team's defense struggled. Houston ended the game shooting close to 41 percent from the field.

Kansas State looks to pick up a much-needed win, when the team next plays Baylor on Tuesday.