The Los Angeles Chargers have moved quickly to secure veteran fullback Alec Ingold after his release from the Miami Dolphins earlier in March. Ingold was released on March 6 by the Dolphins in a bid to create cap space ($3.06 million) for the 2026 season.

However, the 29-year-old has found his new home in days, agreeing to a two-year, $7.5 million contract that immediately makes him the joint-highest paid player in his position, per a post on X by journalist Tom Pelissero. The contract was negotiated by NFL agent Kyle Strongin of Range Sports.

Veteran fullback Alec Ingold is signing a two-year, $7.5 million deal with the Chargers, sources tell The Insiders. Ingold gets $3.9M in Year 1 and his $3.75M APY puts him in a tie as the NFL’s highest-paid fullback on a deal negotiated by @KyleStrongin of @RangeSportsRMP. pic.twitter.com/so7vz3Ggoi — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2026

Ingold joins San Francisco’s Kyle Juszczyk as the NFL’s highest-paid fullback and is set to earn $3.9 million in the first year of the contract. The move also reunites him with Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who coached him in Miami over the past four seasons.

That familiarity is bound to help, especially because McDaniel’s offensive philosophy heavily relies on versatile fullbacks capable of operating in space within wide-zone run schemes. Ingold’s ability to function as a lead blocker, motion piece, and occasional receiving option made him an important component of Miami’s offense, and Los Angeles is expected to deploy him in a similar role.

During his four-year tenure with the franchise, Ingold started 17 games in three separate seasons and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2023. Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2019, he has recorded 75 receptions for 611 yards and four receiving touchdowns, along with 56 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Ingold joins a growing list of additions as the Chargers continue to shape their roster ahead of free agency. The Chargers are determined to build around Justin Herbert and have added another important piece after previously signing center Tyler Biadasz, who was released by Washington in late February. They are currently also working on re-signing Odafe Oweh.