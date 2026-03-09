PHOENIX– Grayson Allen was unexpectedly hit with a knee injury before the Phoenix Suns clash against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

Throughout the entire season, Allen has battled his share of lower-body injuries. He dealt with a right groin injury at the beginning of the year, but has battled right knee issues.

His injury might be a microcosm of Phoenix's health problem. Heading into Sunday's game, they will have four total players who are out with respective injuries.

This season, Allen is having a career year, averaging 17.5 points and 4.2 assists while shooting 35.5% from 3-point range on over nine 3-pointers per game.

He has been the ideal weapon in head coach Jordan Ott's system. Not to mention, his growth as a downhill driver has also contributed to a career-best assist season and scoring.

Grayson Allen's injury is a massive blow for the Suns

The team didn't mention the severity of the injury, but has stated it is a right injury and that it is under proper management. This could be them being extra cautious due to the team's upcoming six-game road trip.

Either way, Allen being listed from probable to being completely ruled out is a cause for concern. Considering it has been the same right knee issue that's bothered him the entire year,

While he is ruled out, it's more of a chance for players like Rasheer Fleming, Ryan Dunn, and Haywood Highsmith to make a good mark.

For the Suns' sake, hopefully Allen's injury isn't something long-term, but this happening before the team's road trip is worrisome.

No matter what, he'll look to be back on the court as soon as possible as Phoenix chases a legitimate playoff spot.