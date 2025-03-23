With a win over Kentucky in the NCAA women's basketball tournament, Kansas State is advancing to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in program history. The win was as close as a game could be, with the Wildcats needing a defensive stop in overtime to advance.

Kentucky had one last chance to steal the victory with three seconds remaining. Georgia Amoore inbounded the ball to Clara Stack before getting it back and having a clear look at the basket but blowing the layup. The buzzer sounded before the Wildcats could secure an offensive rebound, ending the game.

#4 Kentucky’s shot at the buzzer rattles out. #5 Kansas State goes to the Sweet 16 in an exciting 80-79 OT win

#4 Kentucky's shot at the buzzer rattles out. #5 Kansas State goes to the Sweet 16 in an exciting 80-79 OT win

The result had fans on social media expressing a combination of shock and awe. Most fans, including Kentucky's, were generally appreciative of the high-level and competitive nature of the matchup.

“Yes, yes, yes!” one fan commented. “Nearly killed me there at the end. You ladies are CLUTCH!”

“OMG!” another reacted. “I'm sobbing with happiness right now. What a win ladies. So proud!”

“LFG, great job ladies,” another fan wrote. “Tough game.”

Senior guard Temira Poindexter led Kansas State with a heroic 24-point, six-rebound and six-block performance. Serena Sundell added 19 points and 14 rebounds to post a big double-double.

Kansas State advances in NCAA women's basketball tournament

In the Sweet Sixteen, Kansas State will face an even stiffer test than the one Kentucky posed. The Wildcats will likely face top-seeded USC, who will earn a spot against them with a win over Mississippi State in the Round of 32. Nothing is guaranteed, but the Trojans are 18-point favorites in the Monday night game, one that will be held on their home court.

The win over Kentucky was Kansas State's third in its last six games. After going 19-1 to begin the year, the Wildcats ended the regular season on a 6-5 run. They went just 1-1 in the Big 12 Tournament, beating UCF but losing to West Virginia.