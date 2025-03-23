With a win over Kentucky in the NCAA women's basketball tournament, Kansas State is advancing to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in program history. The win was as close as a game could be, with the Wildcats needing a defensive stop in overtime to advance.

Kentucky had one last chance to steal the victory with three seconds remaining. Georgia Amoore inbounded the ball to Clara Stack before getting it back and having a clear look at the basket but blowing the layup. The buzzer sounded before the Wildcats could secure an offensive rebound, ending the game.

The result had fans on social media expressing a combination of shock and awe. Most fans, including Kentucky's, were generally appreciative of the high-level and competitive nature of the matchup.

“Yes, yes, yes!” one fan commented. “Nearly killed me there at the end. You ladies are CLUTCH!”

“OMG!” another reacted. “I'm sobbing with happiness right now. What a win ladies. So proud!”

“LFG, great job ladies,” another fan wrote. “Tough game.”

Related NewsArticle continues below
Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey, center, guards Hannah Hidalgo (3) and Sonia Citron (11) look on after winning the second round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 76-55 against Michigan at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, March 23, 2025, in South Bend.
Why Niele Ivey played starters late in 4th quarter blowout of Michigan
Xavier Musketeers head coach Sean Miller shouts to his defense in the first half of the NCAA Tournament First Round game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Xavier Musketeers at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Friday, March 21, 2025. Xavier was eliminated from the tournament, losing 86-73, to Illinois.
Top 5 candidates to replace Sean Miller as Xavier basketball coach
The Duke Blue Devils bench reacts to a three-pointer by Ashlon Jackson (3) during the second half against the Oregon Ducks. The Blue Devils won 59-53.
Duke women’s basketball survives Oregon scare without star player

Senior guard Temira Poindexter led Kansas State with a heroic 24-point, six-rebound and six-block performance. Serena Sundell added 19 points and 14 rebounds to post a big double-double.

Kansas State advances in NCAA women's basketball tournament

Kansas State Wildcats forward Temira Poindexter (2) leaves the court after being defeated by the West Virginia Mountaineers at T-Mobile Center.
Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

In the Sweet Sixteen, Kansas State will face an even stiffer test than the one Kentucky posed. The Wildcats will likely face top-seeded USC, who will earn a spot against them with a win over Mississippi State in the Round of 32. Nothing is guaranteed, but the Trojans are 18-point favorites in the Monday night game, one that will be held on their home court.

The win over Kentucky was Kansas State's third in its last six games. After going 19-1 to begin the year, the Wildcats ended the regular season on a 6-5 run. They went just 1-1 in the Big 12 Tournament, beating UCF but losing to West Virginia.