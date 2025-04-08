After Jayden Quaintance decommitted from Kentucky basketball and joined Arizona State, the former 5-star recruit will return to Lexington, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

Following a 13-19 season by the Sun Devils, Quaintance is ready to return to where he originally wanted to go. Not to mention, Arizona State only won four games in the stacked Big 12.

However, he will have an extra season of eligibility no matter the circumstance. After all, Quaintance tore his ACL towards the end of the season. His recovery is expected to be between nine and 12 months.

Either way, he’ll join a Wildcats team that made it to the Sweet 16. Head coach Mark Pope will get an elite defensive player on his roster. The sky is the limit after Quaintance made the All-Big 12 Defensive Team as a freshman.

Now, he’ll be able to shine on the brightest lights of college basketball, and in a blue blood program, nonetheless. Still, his lone year in Tempe was a memorable one for Quaintance himself.

He averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks a game. Even as a 17 year old, he showed major maturity, and overall poise at the center position.

Quaintance's physicality, timing, and positioning were ahead of other players in his position. There is a reason he was a 5-star recruit.

Jayden Quaintance returns to Kentucky basketball after Arizona State stint

After his lone year with the Sun Devils, it's clear he wanted to return to where he wanted to be. Although head coach Bobby Hurley is a great recruiter, eventually, wins will start to matter.

In a jammed Big 12 conference, there isn't much opportunity for the Sun Devils to be successful. On the flip side, Kentucky basketball has been a known blue blood.

Plus, they have a history of elite defensive big men at the university. Most notably, Anthony Davis was the No. 1 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. While Davis was a rare specimen, Quaintance can have that defensive impact.

Either way, Kentucky basketball head coach Mark Pope must love this move. Landing a 5-star isn't for the faint of heart. However, Quaintance will likely miss next season with his ACL injury.

At the end of the day, it won't phase the Wildcats approach to the season. Actually, it might help the former Sun Devil to adjust to the system better than usual.

After a previous decommitment, the former Kentucky recruit is ready to give his original choice another shot. He'll likely find more sustained success and opportunity in Lexington than in Tempe.