Mark Pope and the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats had a significant injury update to share about forward Jayden Quaintance.

Quaintance joined the Wildcats in the 2025 offseason. He moved on from the Arizona State Sun Devils after his freshman campaign. He impressed in his first year as he averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.5 assists while shooting 52.5 percent from the field.

However, he tore his ACL back in February, which prevented him from taking part in any postseason action with Arizona State. He left the Sun Devils as he joined the Wildcats over the summer, granting him a chance to recover while getting to play for a historic basketball powerhouse in Kentucky.

Pope provided an update on Quaintance ahead of their matchup this weekend, per reporter Jeff Drummond. He said that the sophomore forward is ahead of schedule with his recovery as he looks forward to Quaintance's eventual return to the court.

“Pope adds that C Jayden Quaintance remains way ahead of schedule and is starting to be on the court for some 5v5 stuff with minimal contact. Another big strength test coming up, but looking good. Little to no asymmetry in those two knees,” Drummond wrote.

What's next for Kentucky after Jayden Quaintance update

It is big news for Mark Pope and Kentucky to hear about the current timetable for Jayden Quaintance. While it will still take time for Quaintance to return to regular-season action, it is crucial for the Wildcats to see one of their future key players make an importance step in his recovery.

In the meantime, Kentucky will continue to build momentum for a strong campaign in the 2025-26 season. They are coming off of a 77-51 blowout win over the Nicholls State Colonels. This gave their fans an entertaining victory to start the year, which the Wildcats have one more home contest before going on the road.

The No. 9 Wildcats will continue preparation for their upcoming matchup, being at home. They host the Valparaiso Beacons on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET.