On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints continued their surprising recent winning ways with a home victory over the New York Jets. The win came in blowout fashion by a score of 29-6, and pushed the Saints' record to 5-10 on the 2025 NFL season, giving them their third straight win in the process.

Sunday was possibly the final game in New Orleans for Swiss Army knife Taysom Hill, who has been a staple of the Saints' offensive attack for years now.

After the game, Hill took to Instagram with what could have been interpreted as a goodbye post, and needless to say, the fans in the comment section were feeling all of the emotions.

“This man has been through so much physically. Being a physical therapist and knowing what he had to go through to get back to the high-level of playing again in the NFL is amazing. He will be missed. That’s for sure,” wrote one fan.

Article Continues Below

“My family flew to NOLA last weekend just to see you play (it was our first NFL game ever). Thanks for the nail -biter win!!

We have loved watching your career from your BYU days until now. The joy with which you play is tangible,” wrote another.

Overall, Hill's unique combination of running and passing ability has made him a key weapon for the New Orleans offense for the better part of a decade, playing a key role on some elite Saints teams in the late 2010s.

Hill has continued to put his all on the field even as the Saints have fallen into the NFL basement in recent seasons, and if Sunday's game truly was his last in New Orleans, it was a fitting way for him to go out.

In any case, the Saints will next take the field next Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.