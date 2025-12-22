In the same way the snow piles up during the winter, the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks piled up the points. On Sunday, they combined for 302 points with the Bulls winning 152-150.

It marked Chicago's third straight victory and put them at 13-15. After the game, Matas Buzelis was astounded just from the first half alone, per John Hollinger of The Athletic.

“I looked at it at halftime, and it was 83 points, it was crazy,” said Buzelis. Altogether, Buzelis finished the game with a team-high 28 points, seven three-pointers, and three rebounds.

Additionally, eight other Chicago players scored in double figures. Coby White finished with 21 points and five assists. All the while battling an ankle injury.

Josh Giddey had 19 points and 12 assists. Kevin Huerter came away with 16 points and five assists.

Furthermore, Isaac Okoro had 14 points, and Nikola Vucevic had 13 points, six assists, and five rebounds. Ayo Dosunmu also had 13 points, and Tre Jones had 11 points, five assists, and three rebounds. Zach Collins had 10 points and seven rebounds.

So far, Buzelis is averaging 14.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. On Tuesday, both teams will meet again in Atlanta.

On Dec. 26, the Bulls will play against the Philadelphia 76ers.

After that, they will play the Minnesota Timberwolves on the 28th and close out the year against the New Orleans Pelicans on the 31st.

The highest-scoring games in NBA history

On Dec 13, 1983, the Detroit Pistons defeated the Denver Nuggets 186-184 in overtime, for a combined total of 370 points.

Altogether, four players scored 40 points, with Kiki Vandeweghe of Denver scoring 51. One year prior, the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 171-166 on March 13, 1982. They combined for 337 points and went into triple overtime.

On Nov. 2, 1990, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets 162-158, for a combined total of 320.

Then on March 1, 1990, ironically, the Bulls defeated the Hawks 168-161 in four overtimes, for a combined total of 329 points.

On February 24, 2023, the Sacramento Kings defeated the LA Clippers 176-175 in double overtime for 351 points.