Kentucky basketball player Justin Edwards is getting some good news. The guard has been named the co-SEC Freshman of the Week heading into a major game against Mississippi State, per the school.

Edwards got the recognition due to two dazzling performances for the Wildcats. The 6-foot-8 Wildcat averaged 18.5 points per game and shot almost 93 percent from the field in Kentucky’s matchups with LSU and Alabama, per the school. The freshman also went 7 of 8 from 3-point range for the week. Kentucky basketball split those two games, bowing to LSU and defeating Alabama.

Edwards is having a solid freshman year for the Wildcats. The young gun is averaging about 9 points per contest, while grabbing 4 rebounds a game. Edwards is shooting 49 percent from the field on the season. Kentucky needs him to keep up that production as it gets ready to wind down the regular season and head to the SEC tournament.

Kentucky is 19-8 on the campaign, heading into Tuesday's game against Mississippi State. The Wildcats are likely headed to the NCAA tournament, but can still improve their seeding with wins to close out the year and a conference tournament championship. Kentucky has struggled some in March Madness in recent years, as the team hasn't reached a Final Four since the 2014-2015 campaign. Many fans are frustrated with Coach John Calipari, as the Kentucky basketball program expects NCAA championships nearly every year.

Kentucky basketball plays Mississippi State Tuesday at 7:00 Eastern. The Wildcats have won three of their last four games. The team is two games behind in the SEC standings, with a 9-5 conference mark.