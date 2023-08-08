In an early 2024 NBA Mock Draft, The Athletic draft analyst Sam Vecenie made an intriguing pick for the No. 1 pick, selecting not 18-year-old G League Ignite forward Ron Holland or UCLA freshman center Aday Mara, but Kentucky freshman wing Justin Edwards.

Edwards, a five-star high school recruit out of Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, committed to Kentucky's prestigious men's basketball program last July. He was the top-ranked high school player in Pennsylvania and the top-ranked small forward in the country in the Class of 2023. He was also ranked third nationally — behind USC freshman point guard Isaiah Collier (No. 1) and Holland (No. 2) — by multiple recruiting services (On3 had him ranked No. 2, behind only Collier).

Usually listed at 6-foot-7 and 180 pounds (Vecenie has him listed at 6-foot-8), the lefty averaged 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in 2022, showing off nifty shot-creation skills and a soft shooting touch.

Here's what Vecenie had to say about the potential No. 1 pick:

“The equation here is simple, much like it is for Ron Holland below: Edwards is an athletic, bigger wing who has a well-rounded game. He consistently plays hard and has excellent feel for the game. Defensively, he’s all sorts of versatile and plays with attention to detail across the board.”

However, where Vecenie believes Edwards separates himself from the pack and Holland in particular is with his offensive polish.

“I think Edwards’ offensive craft is a touch further along at this point than Holland’s,” Vecenie surmises. “His jumper is a bit cleaner, and his drives are a bit more straightforward toward the rim… Edwards will enter college basketball older and a bit more polished than other freshmen. He will be 20 on 2024 draft night, whereas Holland will only be 18.

While Ron Holland looks like he has a slight advantage on Justin Edwards in length (he's also consistently listed at 6-foot-8 rather than 6-foot-7, like Edwards) and athleticism, Edwards does look more polished. Not only in that his jump shot appears to have a softer touch but because he's craftier and has a better footwork, allowing him to look the part of a more efficient three-level scorer.

With all that said, NBA Draft boards often go through plenty of changes after games start being played, and 2024 might be no different.

By the time next summer rolls around, it might be Isaiah Collier or even Indiana wing Mackenzie Mgbako in the running for the top spot.