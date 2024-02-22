The Kentucky basketball team lost a heartbreaker against LSU basketball on Wednesday night. The Wildcats took the lead on a Rob Dillingham jump shot with 12 seconds remaining, but the Tigers went down the court and won the game on a buzzer beater. Kentucky lost the game 75-74.
Rob Dillingham was almost the hero for Kentucky basketball on Wednesday night, and he also dropped 23 points in the game. He played well, but his defense on the final possession of the game might've cost his team the game.
“I gave up a little bit on the last play,” Dillingham said after the game, according to a tweet from Tristan Pharis. “It was definitely on me, a lotta bit actually.”
Dillingham had a good game, but you have to play until the final horn sounds, and he didn't do that.
That loss is a tough one to swallow for Kentucky not only because of their late make to get the lead, but also because of the big lead that they gave up. The Wildcats were up by 15 points in the second half, but the Tigers quickly erased the deficit and obviously went on to win the game.
After the loss, Kentucky fell to 18-8 overall on the year and 8-5 in SEC conference play. That was a big one for the SEC standings because the Wildcats are now three games back of first place, and if they had won, they would be in a more realistic striking distance of first place Alabama. Overcoming a three game deficit with five games left will be hard to do, but their next game is at home against the Crimson Tide.