The Kentucky basketball team got a massive win over No. 8 Tennessee, 78-73, on Tuesday in Knoxville. It was a tough road atmosphere, but the Wildcats managed to survive with another statement win and their 15th victory of the season. First-year Kentucky basketball coach Mark Pope has gotten off to a strong start in Lexington, although this was a much-needed win after back-to-back losses to Alabama and Vanderbilt.

After the game, Pope went viral for a wonderful moment with a fan in attendance. Pope was filmed FaceTiming a fan's grandmother.

Here is the video of the wholesome moment between Pope and the fan.

Pope took over after John Calipari left for Arkansas in a stunning turn of events. However, Pope wasted no time winning over the fanbase, especially since he is a former Kencutky basketball player.

Moreover, moves such as this one only helped Pope's case more, and fans were excited to see the fan interaction with the Wildcats coach.

“He's just the best,” one fan said.

“I love this dude so much,” another wrote with some crying emoji faces.

On top of that, another video of Pope surfaced with him holding a fan's baby after the win against Tennessee on Tuesday night.

It has been an impressive first year for Pope after he left the BYU Cougars to take the Kentucky job.

So far, Kentucky has wins over Duke, Gonzaga, Florida, Mississippi State and Texas A&M. This season, the Wildcats have five losses, which came against Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama and Vanderbilt.

However, the win over Tennessee might be the biggest one yet given it was on the road and the Wildcats were coming off two straight losses to SEC opponents. On top of that, moments such as the ones mentioned previously have fans loving Mark Pope.

The Kentucky basketball team next faces off against Arkansas on Saturday, February 1, in Lexington.