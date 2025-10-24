The Los Angeles Chargers returned to the win column after dominating the Minnesota Vikings, 37-10, at Sofi Stadium on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Chargers came out firing on all cylinders right at the onset, erecting a double-digit lead at halftime, 21-3. They never let up, including outscoring the Vikings in the fourth quarter, 13-0, to finish the lopsided game.

Justin Herbert was in his element, going 18-of-25 for 227 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 62 yards. He set the tone early with his surgical showing in the first half, toying with the Vikings' defense.

Oronde Gadsden II continued his strong play with an early touchdown, while Kimani Vidal had 23 carries for 117 yards. Keenan Allen, meanwhile, became just the second player in team history after Antonio Gates to reach 11,000 receiving yards.

Jim Harbaugh also tipped his hat to Joe Alt, who returned from an ankle injury. He also loved the way his players approached the challenge.

“Joe makes a huge difference. He's a great player,” said Harbaugh after the game, as quoted by NFL reporter Alex Insdorf.

“(I'm) very pleased with the physicality of the team tonight.”

Article Continues Below

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh on Joe Alt's return: "Joe makes a huge difference. He's a great player." "Very pleased with the physicality of the team tonight." pic.twitter.com/2AKOMgY0AG — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) October 24, 2025

Alt sat out three games before his return. The Chargers considered fielding the second-year tackle against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 but eventually chose to err on the side of caution. They lost to the Colts, 38-24.

With the 22-year-old Alt back in the lineup, the 27-year-old Herbert had an easier time orchestrating the offense.

“The team really responded. They went back to work after Sunday and they set their minds to it that they weren’t going to be denied,” added Harbaugh in a report from the Associated Press.

The Chargers improved to 5-3.