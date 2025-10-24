The Minnesota Vikings’ 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football was more than just another defeat — it was a test of toughness for quarterback Carson Wentz. Battling through a painful left shoulder injury, the veteran played the entire game despite clear discomfort. He completed 15-of 27-passes for 144 yards with one touchdown and one interception while taking four sacks in the loss.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, posting a quote from the Vikings quarterback who said he had never used that much padding or wrap to protect an injury. Wentz admitted he played through significant pain to stay on the field for his team.

“Yeah, not proud of that. Apologize to the equipment guys for that one. But yeah, I was in a good amount of pain.”

The shoulder issue, first suffered in Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns, flared up again after repeated hits from an aggressive Chargers front. Justin Eboigbe led Los Angeles with two sacks, while Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, and Odafe Oweh each added one. Despite constant pressure, Wentz refused to come out, showing visible discomfort but continuing to lead the offense. His effort earned praise from head coach Kevin O’Connell and teammates, who called it a display of leadership and grit.

The Vikings offense struggled to find rhythm behind a depleted line that allowed consistent pressure. Minnesota managed to rack up just 164 total yards, with Aaron Jones scoring the team’s only touchdown on a 12-yard reception. With left tackle Christian Darrisaw leaving early, protection issues only worsened, exposing Wentz to more hits that aggravated his shoulder.

Though the Vikings fell to 3-4 and last in the NFC North, the 32-year-old signal caller's determination stood out. His willingness to push through pain embodied the mindset the Vikings will need as they look to regroup ahead of Week 9.