It’s no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have a new regime trying to reshape the roster and a frustrating 2-5 record through seven games. With that, some key players could soon find themselves on the trading block. Among them, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has emerged as one of the most talked-about names ahead of the November 4 trade deadline. While not flashy, Meyers has built a reputation as a sure-handed, disciplined receiver who thrives in structure. These are qualities that make him a valuable asset for contenders or rebuilding teams seeking veteran leadership and production.

Meyers’ 2025 season so far: quietly productive amid chaos

As of Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season, Jakobi Meyers’ tenure with the Raiders appears to be nearing its end. After requesting a trade during the offseason following unsuccessful contract extension talks, Meyers reaffirmed his desire to be traded in October. Note that he has had 29 catches for 329 yards through six games, albeit with zero touchdowns. Despite being a productive player for a struggling offense the Raiders are reportedly open to moving him.

The fact that Meyers is in the final year of his contract make trading him for future draft capital a logical option. This is especially true with the team already in a transitional period under new general manager and head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll told reporters that Meyers (knee/toe) and tight end Brock Bowers (knee) are both expected to return to action after the Week 8 bye. Meyers missed his first game of the season in the Raiders’ 31-0 loss to Kansas City but is expected back for the Week 9 clash versus Jacksonville on November 2.

Still, the bye week could give the front office a chance to explore deals. Meyers’ reliability, football IQ, and system flexibility make him an attractive option for several franchises looking to strengthen their passing attack down the stretch.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Rodgers needs a steady, proven target

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the most logical suitor on paper. After trading away George Pickens in the offseason, the Steelers’ wide receiver room has been a revolving door of inconsistency. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has generally struggled to find chemistry with his current group of receivers. He has relied a little too heavily on tight end Pat Freiermuth and running backs in checkdown situations.

Meyers’ route precision and knack for finding soft spots in zone coverage would immediately bolster Pittsburgh’s offense. He’s not a home-run hitter. However, his reliability on third downs and red-zone efficiency make him an ideal Rodgers target. The Steelers could likely acquire him for a conditional fourth- or fifth-round pick. That is reasonable value for a productive veteran on an expiring contract.

Adding Meyers could also help stabilize an offense that ranks near the bottom in yards per game. His presence would help Rodgers sustain drives. That's a must for a team still fighting for playoff positioning in the AFC North.

New England Patriots: a homecoming that just makes sense

If there’s a team that knows Meyers best, it’s the New England Patriots. A reunion with his original franchise makes perfect sense for both sides. Meyers thrived under former coach Josh McDaniels. He is now back in Foxborough as the offensive coordinator. His familiarity with the system and his work ethic fit the ‘Patriot Way' to perfection.

Note that Stefon Diggs is still recovering from a torn ACL. Also, the rest of the receiving corps are still developing chemistry with second-year quarterback Drake Maye. As such, Meyers could return as an immediate plug-and-play option. His understanding of the playbook and rapport with McDaniels would give New England an instant offensive boost. That would provide Maye a reliable, experienced target who knows how to get open under pressure.

The Patriots’ young offense has shown flashes but lacks consistency in critical downs. Meyers’ return would help balance the attack. He would allow Maye to grow with confidence behind a veteran presence. For a team in the midst of rebuilding but still eager to compete, this deal would bring both nostalgia and stability.

New York Giants: filling the void left by Malik Nabers

The New York Giants’ season took a major blow when Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending torn ACL. Without their dynamic wideout, the Giants’ passing attack has struggled to stretch defenses and sustain momentum. Meyers could step in immediately as the team’s de facto WR1. He would offer veteran steadiness and strong hands in contested situations.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart has often been criticized for inconsistency. However, a reliable possession receiver like Meyers could elevate his play. With plenty of cap space and a clear need at receiver, New York could justify sending a mid-round pick to Las Vegas for Meyers’ services.

Beyond the stats, Meyers brings leadership and accountability. These are traits the Giants sorely need as they try to remain competitive in the NFC East. Pairing him with Wan'Dale Robinson and running back Cam Skattebo could give the Giants’ offense the balance it’s been missing.

Buffalo Bills: another weapon for Josh Allen’s arsenal

The Buffalo Bills remain one of the AFC’s top contenders, but there still seems a noticeable void. Yes, Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir have impressed. That said, adding a savvy veteran like Meyers could give quarterback Josh Allen another trusted option.

Buffalo’s offense thrives on spacing and timing, both areas where Meyers excels. He’s not a burner. However, his precise route-running and strong hands make him a perfect fit for Allen’s high-powered arm. The Bills could use him in multiple formations to complement their deep threats and help diversify the passing game.

With championship aspirations and a short Super Bowl window, Buffalo might be willing to part with a mid-round draft pick to bring in a reliable receiver who can contribute immediately. Meyers’ unselfish playstyle would also fit seamlessly into the team’s culture.

Final thoughts

Jakobi Meyers is the kind of player who doesn’t make headlines every week. However, he makes life easier for everyone around him. Whether it’s for a contender like Buffalo or a rebuilding team like New England, his combination of reliability, experience, and professionalism makes him an ideal midseason acquisition.

If the Raiders truly are embracing a rebuild, trading Meyers now could yield valuable assets for the future. The NFL trade deadline looms, and several teams are watching closely. Expect calls to come in fast once Week 9 begins, as Jakobi Meyers might soon be catching passes somewhere new.