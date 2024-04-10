The Kentucky basketball program is going through a major transition in leadership after the departure of its longtime head coach. John Calipari is departing for the Arkansas basketball team, and his wife Ellen released a heartfelt message on social media airing her goodbyes.
Ellen Calipari posted an elaborate video on Instagram to all who were associated with her during her time at Kentucky. Below are some key excerpts from her message:
“I knew when [John Calipari] got the opportunity to coach at Kentucky, it was a huge opportunity and a huge honor, and I supported that. I've been here along the way watching him accomplish things, working tirelessly, winning a championship, recruiting…it's been endless, and it's been a great pleasure to be here,” Calipari said.
“We've been here for 15 years, which is hard to believe…so we will have a lot of fond memories of being in Lexington. It's been a very warm, welcoming place to be. It's been an honor being part of the university. And I hope we leave behind a lasting legacy for the things that both of us have done.”
“It's been my honor to be Mrs. Cal and make brownies for a lot of these guys who have come through here…thank you for everything you've done for myself and my family, and my roommate,” Calipari finished with.
John Calipari's wife endearingly referred to him as her “roommate” throughout the video and acknowledged that saying goodbye was a hard task to do. Furthermore, she said she and Calipari will miss a lot of things about being at Kentucky. However, she will continue to support the head coach in his next journey with the Arkansas basketball program.
John Calipari and his wife start a new journey after a stellar Kentucky basketball tenure
Calipari's time with Kentucky was one of the most respectable in college basketball history. He joined the program in 2009 and helped the team maintain its status as a national force. The Wildcats totaled 12 NCAA Tournament appearances including a championship in 2011-12.
Moreover, Calipari has helped coach some of the best basketball talent in the world during his time in Lexington. He undoubtedly leaves a legacy that will be remembered by countless fans and players.
Nevertheless, Calipari's last season with Kentucky did not go as planned. The team finished the 2023-24 season with a 23-10 record and earned the No. 3 March Madness seed in the South region. Unfortunately, the Wildcats took a shocking 80-76 first-round loss to Oakland.
While Kentucky celebrated respectable success over the years, their 2024 NCAA Tournament loss marked the eighth straight season they had failed to make the Final Four. Thus, questions about Calipari's future with the team arose.
The longtime head coach stayed positive and discussed his plans to improve the team after their March Madness showing. He understood that the program had high standards and he was eager to help coach the team to the best of his ability to maintain those standards.
Calipari will now shift his aspirations to Arkansas, who missed the NCAA Tournament in 2024 after three straight Sweet 16 appearances.
All in all, John and Ellen Calipari are grateful for their time in Lexington, and while it is sad to see them go, great things lie ahead in Fayetteville.