The Kentucky basketball team picked up another win on Saturday. The Wildcats defeated Tennessee, 74-71. Kentucky star Otega Oweh dropped a powerful declaration in the game, when describing his teammate Collin Chandler. Chandler hit a dagger of a shot late in the game, and Oweh absolutely loved it.

“I said, ‘You a bad motherf*****, boy. You cold, bro.’ Because that’s just like the third, fourth — I don’t even know how many times — he’s done something clutch. So I just told him, ‘You bad,’” Oweh said, per the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope was in awe of that exchange.

“One of my favorite moments of the game was — after he banged that 3, which was just cold, man — we walked in the huddle, and Otega grabbed him and went eye-to-eye with him,” Pope said. “And he was like, ‘You are a cold’ … and then there were a lot of other words.”

Kentucky improved to 17-7 on the season with the win. The Wildcats have now won three contests in a row.

Kentucky basketball is pushing for an NCAA tournament berth

The Wildcats have had an up and down season. Kentucky lost their top 25 ranking, but has found ways to win in recent games even when facing deficits. Kentucky's players say they are pushing for an NCAA tournament berth.

“I think just in life, in general — but in games, in basketball, in other things as a competitor — you just have to find ways to win,” said Kentucky guard Chandler. “You’re not going to win everything. You’re not going to dominate everything.”

Kentucky's win over Tennessee was special for another reason on Saturday. The school was honoring the 1996 national championship team. Pope was a member of that squad, which was led by former coach Rick Pitino.

“We’re grateful for the legacy of Kentucky, the history of it, and everything like that,” Chandler said. “But tonight was about us. It was about the team that was wearing these uniforms and finding a way to get it done and representing the history of Kentucky. And that was what we focused on. All the noise is great — and we love it, because that’s what comes with being at Kentucky — but this is our team. We’re writing a story. And it’s special.”

The Wildcats next take on Florida on Valentine's Day.