The Kentucky basketball head coaching search is ramping up as John Calipari was officially named the new head coach at Arkansas. On Wednesday, a report came out that Kentucky was meeting with Baylor head coach Scott Drew, who has been one of the favorites for the job.

However, Drew has certainly raised some eyebrows with a perfectly-timed photo of him eating lunch in Waco.

‘Great lunch spot in Waco on a rainy day. No better friend and supporter than Eric Shero and Alliance Bank!'

Great lunch spot in Waco on a rainy day. No better friend and supporter than Eric Shero and Alliance Bank!💯 pic.twitter.com/OP2OfYNhnZ — Scott Drew (@BUDREW) April 10, 2024 Expand Tweet

What this means remains to be seen, and the Drew-Kentucky link has been stronger than ever. All of Nate Oats, Dan Hurley, Billy Donovan, and Jay Wright have expressed their feelings on the job and none seem interested in leaving their current gigs to go to Lexington.

So, Scott Drew is essentially the top target left for the Kentucky basketball program. He was also linked to the Louisville job before they decided to hire Pat Kelsey in another wild turn of events.

Scott Drew photo shuts down the flight tracking buzz

On Wednesday, fans were working hard to track flights from Waco to Lexington, jumping to the conclusion that Drew was on his way to Kentucky to take the job as the Wildcats head coach. But, this photo has sure changed their stance and brought quite the reactions on social media.

“Everyone tracking flights assuming Scott is landing in Lexington today … meanwhile he’s enjoying one of his favorite go-to Mexican stops in Waco. This is why he’s the greatest.” —Nicole Shearin

“Seems like his consideration might be over? I can’t see him posting this if he is leaning towards taking the Kentucky job.”–Darby Brown

“Weird that Scott Drew is in Waco and Lexington at the same time…” –Cameron Stuart

Others are just enjoying the entertainment value of this while wondering when this photo was actually taken.

“This will either go down as an epic troll job here from Drew or will go down as his last lunch in Waco. This is fantastic entertainment.” —Austin Massey

“Ahhh but WHEN was this photo taken????? He could be throwing us off the scent. Well played Sir.”–Seth Davis

All in all, Scott Drew is a favorite for the Kentucky job, and it will be worth monitoring to see if he is the choice as the heir apparent to John Calipari.