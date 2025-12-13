The No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers have no plans on being a short fuse in the college football world. After signing head coach Curt Cignetti to an eight-year, $93 million contract extension, it appears Bryant Haines is getting a new extension of his own.

After getting some interest from other schools, Haines, who is 39 years old, is staying at Indiana after agreeing to a contract that will make him one of the highest-paid coordinators in the nation, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

“Indiana and defensive coordinator Bryant Haines have agreed to terms on a new contract that will make him one of the nation’s highest-paid assistants, sources tell CBS Sports. Haines, the AFCA FBS assistant coach of the year, garnered external interest but [is] staying at Indiana.”

Haines took on the defensive coordinator job at Indiana after serving that same role at James Madison for several seasons. He has no head coaching experience, but based on his success so far in his career, he could become a popular name in future head coaching cycles. This is Bryant Haines' second extension with the Hoosiers since joining the team in 2024.

For now, he's going to remain with the Hoosiers for the foreseeable future after signing an extension with the program. That means Indiana's defense is likely to remain dominant, as the team is the sixth-ranked defense in the nation right now. They've only allowed 3,343 total yards (ranked 11th-best) and 12 offensive touchdowns (ranked second-best).

The Hoosiers will have a chance to show off the defense in the College Football Playoff in due time. Indiana won't play until January 1, when the team will take on the winner between the Oklahoma Sooners and Alabama Crimson Tide.