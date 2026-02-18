SMU put an end to Louisville's five-game winning streak after grabbing the win, 95-85, at Moody Coliseum on Tuesday.

The Mustangs were exceptional from the field, shooting 58%, including 9-of-19 from three-point range. They also had 21 assists and scored 21 points off the Cardinals' 17 turnovers.

The game was tied at 76-76 with 6:33 left when SMU went on a 9-2 run, punctuated by Boopie Miller's layup, to take control. While Louisville tried to wrest the lead, SMU refused to budge, limiting the Cardinals to just four points in the last three minutes.

Fans of Louisville were mad after the defeat, blaming poor defense and the lack of response from coach Pat Kelsey.

“Once again, our team's inability to play defense loses this game. Continue to play like this, and we won’t make it far in March,” said @CartisanoNate.

“(Isaac) McKneely steal and bricked layup. Then completely misses defensive assignment, gives them (SMU) a dunk. Story of the game,” added @cgivans11.

“Turnovers and inept defense against a good team = L. Hit the reset,” wrote @FmitchellFred.

“Zero defense tonight. Very disappointed in our effort,” posted @CardinalJack73.

“It’s a good thing Pat Kelsey doesn’t care about adjustments,” mocked @KingQuez94_.

“Mid-Major Pat strikes again. This team is soft, and it’s a direct reflection of PK,” echoed @nickapsey.

The 21-ranked Louisville fell to 19-7, including 8-5 in the ACC.

The loss spoiled the all-around brilliance of Mikel Brown Jr., who collected 29 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks.

J'Vonne Hadley, meanwhile, flirted with a double-double, tallying 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Cardinals will look to return to the win column on Saturday versus Georgia Tech.