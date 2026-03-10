The Iowa State basketball team is headed once again to the NCAA tournament this season under head coach T.J. Otzelberger. While the Cyclones still have to play in the Big 12 conference tournament, the NCAA tournament is looming on the horizon.

Iowa State has leaned on defense this year to rise to the cream of the Big 12 crop. The club will hope to ride that defense to another conference tournament championship, as well as a deep run in March Madness.

Here are some scenarios that Iowa State basketball is hoping for when the NCAA tournament bracket is finally revealed.

Iowa State basketball is hoping to play teams that they can speed up

The Cyclones are one of the most dangerous defensive teams in the Big 12. Iowa State is currently third in the league in scoring defense, per league stats. Iowa State allows just 65.7 points per game.

The reason why Iowa State is so good defensively is because they create turnovers. Iowa State's star guard Tamin Lipsey is the focal point of the team's defense. He has been named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team for three years in a row.

Iowa State will hope to play teams in March Madness they can speed up. By speeding up teams, the Cyclones are able to create turnovers. Iowa State is second in the Big 12 in turnover margin.

It is reasonable to expect Iowa State to have success in the NCAA tournament against teams with more inexperienced ball handlers. Iowa State would excel in matchups where they would have to face younger guards. It will allow the Cyclones to create ball pressure.

“We know who we need to be. We need to come out on the road and have that same level of physical toughness mentality to turn people over. When we did that tonight in short stints, we had success. We need to do it more,” Iowa State head coach Otzelberger said after a loss to BYU this season, per 247 Sports.

There's another dream scenario for Iowa State, that involves what the Cyclones want to avoid.

Iowa State doesn't want to face teams that will foul them often

The Cyclones have a weakness that has hurt them in Big 12 play. Iowa State has struggled at the free-throw line this season. The club is next-to-last in the league this year in free-throw percentage.

As a result, Iowa State doesn't want to have to attempt a lot of shots from the charity stripe. In a slowed-down rock fight game, the team could come up short. In road games this season, Iowa State has had their struggles shooting free throws.

The team is making just 68 percent of their shots at the charity stripe. For the team to have success in March Madness, Iowa State will need to avoid matchups against teams that will send them to the line constantly.

Iowa State plays its first Big 12 tournament game on Wednesday. The Cyclones will play the winner of Tuesday's Baylor-Arizona State game.

Time will tell how the Cyclones fare in the upcoming postseason tournaments. Otzelberger took Iowa State to the Sweet 16 twice so far in his tenure in Ames.