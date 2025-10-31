The LSU Tigers' athletic program is officially entering a new era. With the program already moving on from Brian Kelly as head coach, it appears the University will need to find a new athletic director as well, as Scott Woodward and LSU are reportedly parting ways.

Woodward, who has been the AD for LSU since 2019, is expected to no longer work for the program in the near future, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. The decision comes after Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry criticized Woodward and claimed that he would not be making the next hire for the football team.

“Sources: LSU and AD Scott Woodward are expected to separate in the near future. This move comes in the wake of Gov. Jeff Landry's criticism of Woodward and declaring he wouldn't make the hire in the football coaching search.”

Woodward's parting has not officially been finalized as of yet. However, Verge Ausberry has already been named as the interim AD for the LSU Tigers, per Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.

“Source confirms to On3 Sports that Verge Ausberry will be interim. Ross Dellenger first. Woodward is owed $6.8 million per contract, but no separation agreement has been completed yet.”

It's said that Scott Woodward made the decision to fire the 64-year-old coach without notifying LSU's Board of Supervisors, reports Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. As of Wednesday, Governor Landry stepped in and made it clear that Woodward would not help with the next coaching hire.

“Sources have been expecting this since Sunday, as Scott Woodward fired Brian Kelly without notifying the LSU Board of Supervisors. And on Wednesday, Gov. Jeff Landry announced Woodward would not make the next hire. ‘We are not going down a failed path.'”

Governor Landry has been heavily involved with LSU since Brian Kelly's removal. He now seems to be in a position to hire the next AD and potentially the next head coach as well.

LSU is currently unranked heading into Week 10 against the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide after coming off a brutal 49-25 Week 9 loss to the now-ranked No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies. It's been a tough season for the Tigers, but the entire athletics department is seemingly getting an overhaul.