LSU football appeared to be losing a key member of the first Lane Kiffin staff. But safeties coach Jake Olsen won't pursue an NFL gig and will join Kiffin and company.

Olsen looked ready to join the Washington Commanders, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports Monday. The new Tigers coach chose to recruit him back to Baton Rouge.

“Lane Kiffin and LSU worked hard to keep him after he initially accepted the job and now set to keep him at LSU,” Zenitz posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Olsen indeed is a key returner to the staff. He also becomes a retainment from the previous Brian Kelly regime. Olsen developed 2024 freshman Dashawn Spears. Major Burns is also one of his past talents.

How is LSU staff looking with Lane Kiffin now in place?

Kiffin brings a mix of past assistants and those from the Kelly era — and not just limited to Olsen.

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker was retained by Kiffin in December. Baker faced speculation about his future including being mentioned for the open Tulane job before it went to Will Hall.

James Cregg is one more returner to the Tigers. He's been with LSU since 2017 during a time Ed Orgeron coached the team. That means Cregg owns a national championship ring from that famed '19 team.

Joe Cox is a newcomer here, though. Cox heads over to LSU as the co-offensive coordinator and will lead the tight ends. He held similar positions at Ole Miss under Kiffin.