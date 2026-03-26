After the title was seemingly revealed, Paul McCartney announced his new album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, which will be coming out in May 2026.

He made the announcement on Thursday, Mar. 26. McCartney's upcoming album will be released on Friday, May 29, 2026. So, it is just 63 days away from coming out.

Additionally, the first single, “Days We Left Behind,” which is a very reflective song, has been released. So, fans can hear a preview of what's to come.

What is Paul McCartney's new album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane?

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In the announcement on McCartney's website, it's revealed that his new album will see him revisit his “formative years.” The announcement promised it's the “most introspective album to date.”

According to the announcement, it features a “collection of rare and revealing glimpses into memories never-before shared, along with some newly inspired love songs.”

McCartney spoke about “Days We Left Behind.” He called it a “memory song” and reflected on how his early days brought him to where he is now.

“I was thinking just that, about the days I left behind and I do often wonder if I’m just writing about the past but then I think how can you write about anything else? It’s just a lot of memories of Liverpool,” McCartney said. “It involves a bit in the middle about John and Forthlin Road which is the street I used to live in.

“Dungeon Lane is near there. I used to live in a place called Speke which is quite working class. We didn’t have much at all but it didn’t matter because all the people were great and you didn’t notice you didn’t have much,” he continued.

The Boys of Dungeon Lane is McCartney's first album of new material since 2020's McCartney III. Fans have been waiting over five years for his next album.