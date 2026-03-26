March Madness will soon crown its regional winners now that the Sweet 16 has arrived. Illinois basketball has catapulted back into national relevancy thanks to Brad Underwood, sparking Final Four chatter. Houston basketball is on a mission, however.

The latter returns to this stage with 2025 likely fresh in their minds. Houston suffered heartbreak at the hands of Florida with a last second dribble mishap for the national title. Head coach Kelvin Sampson brings UH back to the round of 16.

Underwood, meanwhile, is presented a golden opportunity Thursday. He can bring the Illini back to the Elite Eight for the second time in three seasons.

Yet he and Illinois want two more wins. Illinois hasn't experienced the round of four since the 2005 tournament. Are the Illini at the advantage here or is it Houston? Time to deliver the bold predictions for this South Regional clash.

Houston's star will test Illinois

Underwood cranks the pressure up on defense. He turned the dial on Penn and VCU to get to this round. The 62-year-old coach is big on protecting the rim and creating a “no middle” look.

Another words, Illinois doesn't open inside lanes to opponents.

But Sampson will find ways to crack this defense. By turning to his most assertive attacker.

Kingston Flemings enters the tournament with one of the quickest first steps to the basket. The freshman stresses defenders by getting depth in the paint then finishing.

He opens up Houston's pick-and-roll attack. And it's not just the potential top pick of the 2026 NBA Draft Underwood should worry about here.

Illinois must deal with deep backcourt

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Milos Uzan and Emanuel Sharp complete a three-headed guard monster for the Cougars.

Sharp is an elite shooter and presents gritty toughness. He's not the shot creator Flemings is, but is a strong bail-out scoring option. He's also pesky as a defender who embraces Sampson high-intensity philosophy.

Uzan tested the NBA Draft waters one year ago. But his return galvanized UH especially in the guard room. He's another long-range marksman to deal with on the side of the Illini.

Underwood, again, created a system that prevents paint scoring. But Houston lures three different outside shooting options. The trio are capable of burying Illinois early.

Houston continues destiny march

Houston prepared for this moment after April 7, 2025.

Sampson clearly brought in the five-star Flemings to pursue a national title. Uzan returned with the feeling UH can reignite another run. Forward Joseph Tugler also hung around for his junior year with the vision of bringing a title back home.

Now UH is closing back in on a round of four return. A loss here stings worse than the final seconds of last year's National Championship game.

Again, the Cougars must break through Illinois' fierce defense. UH brings the playmakers to pull it off and advance on.