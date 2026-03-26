The New York Knicks have been rolling lately, currently sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference, but with a real chance of catching the Boston Celtics for second. The Knicks have played the last chunk of schedule without Miles McBride, who has been sidelined after undergoing sports hernia surgery.

Recently, Knicks insider James L. Edwards III provided an update on McBride's status that should fire up New York fans.

“Would not be shocked if Deuce McBride made his return Sunday against OKC,” reported Edwards III on X, formerly Twitter.

It would certainly be a welcome sight for Knicks fans to have McBride back in the lineup as soon as possible. When healthy, the former West Virginia star provides New York with elite outside shooting, solid on-ball defense, and the ability to facilitate plays for his teammates.

The Knicks have largely been operating without a consistent backup point guard behind Jalen Brunson in recent weeks, as Tyler Kolek hasn't seen as much playing time after a mid-season surge. However, McBride figures to work his way back into his normal workload ahead of the playoffs, which are set to begin next month.

Article Continues Below

In the meantime, the Knicks have a big game ahead of them on Thursday evening against the Charlotte Hornets on the road. The Hornets have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA over the last couple of months, surging out of NBA purgatory and looking like a real threat to send a scare into a potential playoff opponent, should they make it to that stage.

New York will have their hands full trying to guard the Hornets' array of three-point shooters, led by rookie standout Kon Knueppel, and former All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball.

Tipoff between the Knicks and Hornets is set for 7:00 pm ET from Charlotte.