Opening Day is here, but the Milwaukee Brewers will be without one of their top players. The Brewers placed Jackson Chourio on the injured list, and he will be out for at least two weeks. Following the move, there is a chance Christian Yelich could make a move, according to MLB insider Jon Morosi.

“Pat Murphy on @MLB Network moments ago, speaking on Christian Yelich's role after the Chourio injury: ‘[Yelich] wants to play the outfield, and I think he will,'” Morosi wrote on X.

Before the injury, Yelich was set to stand as the designated hitter. Last season, he played 130 games as a DH while also playing 19 games in left field. Yelich hit .264 with 29 home runs, 92 RBIs, and 81 runs while stealing 21 bases.

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Last season, the Brewers fell short of their goal, enduring a sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. But with the early injury to Chourio, there will be some pressure for Yelich to carry the team. Yelich is motivated to get the Brewers over the hump, and he will attempt to do more.

Chourio sustained a hand injury in the World Baseball Classic, and it has kept him out of action for the last few weeks. With Chourio out, everyone will have to step up. The Brewers are opening their season with the Chicago White Sox and will play three games with them before welcoming the Tampa Bay Rays into town for three games. As the Brewers attempt to start well, they will mix things up in the lineup to see what fits until Chourio returns.